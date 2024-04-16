Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler to Lead New Broadway Production of Romeo + Juliet

Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler will come to Broadway this fall in Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold with music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. The play will have a strictly limited engagement with dates and venue to be announced.

Connor and Zegler will both make their Broadway debuts with Shakespeare's legendary story of star-crossed lovers—a tale currently being riffed on at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in the musical & Juliet. Connor is best known for his lead role as Nick Nelson in the TV adaptation of Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper, with the third season set to launch this October on Netflix. Zegler rose to fame with her breakout role as Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, going on to star in a number of films including The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White.

Director Sam Gold, who directs the current Broadway revival of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People, said in a statement, "With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting."

The production's official description reads with a similar tone of modern-day rage: "The youth are f**ked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."