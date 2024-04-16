 Skip to main content
Tony Nominee Lilli Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 16, 2024
Lilli Cooper
(Photo c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Tony nominee Lilli Cooper and husband Paul McLoughlin welcomed their second son, Desi, on April 8—the day of the North American solar eclipse.

Cooper announced the news on Instagram. “Desi Charles McLoughlin, our eclipse babe born April 8th, decided to show up a month early!!! And he’s making Bodie a very happy big bro.” The couple welcomed their first child, Bodie Cooper McLoughlin, in 2021.

Cooper earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Tootsie. Further Broadway credits include Spring Awakening, Spongebob Squarepants, POTUS and, most recently, The Cottage. She is also a former Broadway.com vlogger.

Desi joins a theatrical family that includes uncle Eddie Cooper and grandfather Chuck Cooper.

Star Files

Lilli Cooper

