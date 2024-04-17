Crazy Rich Asians Broadway Musical in Development With Director Jon M. Chu and Composer Helen Park

A new Broadway musical version of Crazy Rich Asians is in the works, with Jon M. Chu attached to direct in his Broadway directorial debut. The book will be by Leah Nanako Winkler, with music by Tony-nominated KPOP composer-lyricist Helen Park and lyrics by Tony-nominated lyricist Amanda Green and Tat Tong. The timeline for a pre-Broadway engagement will be announced shortly.

In addition to directing the 2018 film version of Crazy Rich Asians, Chu directed the film adaptation of In the Heights and is directing the two-part film adaptation of Broadway's Wicked, the first installment of which is set to be released on November 27. He is also in development on his first animated film, an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

Park earned a Tony nomination for her score for the Broadway musical KPOP, with which she also became the first Asian female composer to be produced on Broadway. She also wrote songs for the Oscar-nominated Netflix animated feature film Over The Moon.

Green was co-lyricist for Bring It On and lyricist and co-composer for Hands On A Hardbody, earning a Tony nomination for Best Score for the latter. Tong is a Singaporean record producer and songwriter based in Los Angeles who has penned hits for artists including Luis Fonsi, Troye Sivan and Hailee Steinfeld.

Winkler is a Japanese-born American playwright and TV writer. Her plays include God Said This, Two Mile Hollow, Hot Asian Doctor Husband and The Brightest Thing in the World. Her TV credits include A24’s Ramy and Schmigadoon! She is currently a co-executive producer and writer on Elsbeth.

Written by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians is a satirical look at what can happen when young love collides with old money. The book has been translated into 40 languages, with Kwan producing the sequels China Rich Girlfriend in 2015 and Rich People Problems in 2017. Chu's 2018 film starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh.