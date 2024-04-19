Gutenberg! The Musical!, With Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, to Release Broadway Cast Album in May; Mel Brooks to Play Guest Producer

The Original Broadway Cast Album of Gutenberg! The Musical!, as teased just following the end of its Broadway run in January, will be released digitally on May 3 with a physical CD release planned for May 17. From Center Stage Records and Yellow Sound Label, the cast recording will feature the musical's Broadway co-stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, along with comedy and Broadway legend Mel Brooks in the role of Guest Producer.

The album is produced and mixed by 12-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Croiter. Van Dean, Marcia Goldberg and Andrew Paradis serve as executive producers, with Gutenberg! composers Anthony King and Scott Brown along with Marco Paguia as album co-producers. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by T.O. Sterrett, vocal supervision is by Liz Caplan and music direction is by Paguia.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Gutenberg! ran at the James Earl Jones Theatre from September 15, 2023 through January 28, 2024. The story follows Bud and Doug, a pair of aspiring playwrights, who perform a backer’s audition for their new project: a musical about printing press inventor Johannes Gutenberg. Bud and Doug sing all the songs and play all the parts with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them a Broadway contract.

Each night, the show welcomed a special Guest Producer to make Bud and Doug's Broadway dreams come true. Some of the illustrious stars who joined Rannells and Gad on stage include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway & Anna Wintour, among many others.