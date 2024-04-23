 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See Suffs' Elegant Broadway Inauguration Day, With Shaina Taub, Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai and More

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 23, 2024
Shaina Taub
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Suffsthe new historical musical written by and starring Shaina Taub, opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on April 18. Tracing the history of the women's suffrage movement and the events leading up to the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the production features a cast all female and nonbinary performers with direction by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman.

The company is led by Taub as suffrage leader Alice Paul, with Tony winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Well, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. 

Opening night was filled with the spirit of empowerment and sisterhood, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and activist Malala Yousafzai—both making their Broadway debuts as producers—joining in the revelry alongside fellow lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. To mark the occasion, Broadway.com captured regal portraits of Broadway's favorite suffs from the balcony overlooking their domain on 45th Street. Take a look at a few of the images below and see the full gallery for more. 

“I am in awe of Shaina Taub.” —Former Secretary of State and Suffs producer Hillary Clinton
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
“I’m so deeply, deeply proud to have built this thing with these incredible people.” —Jenn Colella, who plays National American Woman Suffrage Association President Carrie Chapman Catt
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
"Getting to play someone that confident and brash is really freeing as a person.” —Hannah Cruz on playing Inez Milholland (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Nobel Peace Prize winner and Suffs producer Malala Yousafzai
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Suffs

from $71.32

Star Files

Kim Blanck

Ally Bonino

Tsilala Brock

Jenn Colella

Hannah Cruz

Nadia Dandashi

Laila Drew

Nikki M. James

Jaygee Macapugay

Anastacia McCleskey

Grace McLean

Emily Skinner

Shaina Taub
View All (13)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sara Gettelfinger on Her Broadway Rise, Devastating Downfall and Clear-Eyed Comeback in Water for Elephants
  2. Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility for The Notebook, Water for Elephants, The Outsiders and More
  3. Gutenberg! The Musical!, With Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, to Release Broadway Cast Album in May; Mel Brooks to Play Guest Producer
Back to Top