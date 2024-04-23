See Suffs' Elegant Broadway Inauguration Day, With Shaina Taub, Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai and More

Suffs, the new historical musical written by and starring Shaina Taub, opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on April 18. Tracing the history of the women's suffrage movement and the events leading up to the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the production features a cast all female and nonbinary performers with direction by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman.

The company is led by Taub as suffrage leader Alice Paul, with Tony winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Well, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin.

Opening night was filled with the spirit of empowerment and sisterhood, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and activist Malala Yousafzai—both making their Broadway debuts as producers—joining in the revelry alongside fellow lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. To mark the occasion, Broadway.com captured regal portraits of Broadway's favorite suffs from the balcony overlooking their domain on 45th Street. Take a look at a few of the images below and see the full gallery for more.

“I am in awe of Shaina Taub.” —Former Secretary of State and Suffs producer Hillary Clinton

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

“I’m so deeply, deeply proud to have built this thing with these incredible people.” —Jenn Colella, who plays National American Woman Suffrage Association President Carrie Chapman Catt

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

"Getting to play someone that confident and brash is really freeing as a person.” —Hannah Cruz on playing Inez Milholland (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)