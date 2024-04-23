Adi Roy to Take Over Title Role in Aladdin on Broadway

Adi Roy will take on the title role in the Broadway cast of Aladdin, joining the company straight from the North American tour, which he launched in the fall of 2022. He plays his final tour performance in Costa Mesa, CA on May 12 prior to his first performance at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre on June 4. Michael Maliakel, who currently leads the Broadway company, will play his final performance as Aladdin on June 2.

Roy returns to Broadway after making his debut in 2021 in the cast of Jagged Little Pill. Aladdin's currrent Broadway cast also features Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock play Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, alongside JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.

Adapted from the animated Disney film, Aladdin celebrated its 10th anniversary on Broadway on March 20. The show features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin.