Cole Escola's Hit Comedy Oh, Mary! Will Transfer to Broadway This Summer

Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's hit downtown farce about First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, will move to Broadway this summer for a limited engagement. Following its twice-extended world premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the production will take up residence at the Lyceum Theatre for 12 weeks. Previews begin June 26 ahead of a July 11 opening, with performances set to run through September 15.

Escola leads Oh, Mary! as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot. The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast. Sam Pinkleton directs.

The Broadway creative team includes dots (scenic design), Holly Pierson (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design and original music), Drew Levy (sound design), Leah J. Loukas (wig design), Addison Heeren (props supervision) and David Dabbon (musical arrangements).