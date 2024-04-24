Calling All Broadway Fans! Get Ready for the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

At the close of every Broadway season, fans across the globe bestow the most democratic theater award of the year. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award is the only major theatrical prize awarded solely by votes cast online by audience members.

Awards are presented in traditional categories along with several unique ones, including Favorite Diva Performance, Favorite New Song, Favorite Breakthrough Performance, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Onstage Pair. An award is also presented for national tours to encourage the participation of Broadway fans not only in New York but across the country. All awards are decided solely by the voting of theater fans on Broadway.com.

Fans can vote to select this year’s nominees at Broadway.com. The winners will be revealed on May 20, followed by a celebratory cocktail reception on June 6. The full timeline is below:

April 26 – Nominee voting opens

May 2 – Nominee voting closes

May 3 – Award voting opens

May 19 – Award voting closes

May 20 – Winners announced

June 6 – Cocktail reception



In recent years, the ceremony has featured Award winners Jessica Chastain, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Craig, Sarah Jessica Parker, Uma Thurman, Andrew Garfield, Tina Fey, Ben Platt, Bradley Cooper, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

Broadway.com is the premiere Broadway theater website for news, exclusive content and ticket sales. It has been named as the top source for Broadway information (after Google) by the Broadway League. Broadway.com offers its subscribers and more than 27 million annual users complete editorial coverage, unique content and show information.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 20-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Broadway Brands and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.