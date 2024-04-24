 Skip to main content
The Great Gatsby, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, Sets Release Date for Original Broadway Cast Recording

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 24, 2024
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada in "The Great Gatsby"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Great Gatsbynow running at the Broadway Theatre, will release an Original Broadway Cast Recording this summer with Sony Masterworks. Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, the digital album is set for release on June 21 with the physical CD arriving August 2. The CD is now available for pre-order.

Directed by Marc Bruni, The Great Gatsby is a musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal American novel, set in Jazz-Age New York. The production stars Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, along with Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim and Paul Whitty as George Wilson. Kait Kerrigan pens the book and Dominique Kelley lends choreography.

The creative team also includes sets and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume designs by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg and arrangements by Jason Howland.

 

