Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Will Announce 2024 Tony Award Nominations

News
by Darryn King • Apr 25, 2024
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
(Photos by Emilio Madrid)

Tony Award winners Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will announce the nominations for the 77th Annual Tony Awards. The announcement will air live from Sofitel New York on the Tony Awards' official YouTube page on April 30 beginning at 9:00 AM ET, with announcements for select categories broadcast live on CBS Mornings beginning at 8:30 AM ET. A complete list of the 2024 nominations will be available at TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement.

Goldsberry is currently starring in the Netflix comedy Girls5eva. She won her Tony Award in 2016 for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. A documentary about her life, Satisfied, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Ferguson’s Broadway credits include On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and, most recently, Take Me Out, for which he earned his Tony Award in 2022.

As previously announced, the 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, hosted by Ariana DeBose. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

 

