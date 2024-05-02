A Sign of the Times to Conclude Off-Broadway Run

A Sign of the Times, a new musical set in the 1960s and featuring several of that decade’s catchiest pop hits, will conclude its off-Broadway run at New World Stages on June 2. Previews of the show began February 7; at the time of closing, it will have played 113 performances and 14 previews.

The show stars Chilina Kennedy as Cindy, Ryan Silverman as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as Tanya. It is directed by Gabriel Barre, with a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman based on an original story by Richard J. Robin.

Following one aspirational young woman in New York City in the summer of 1965, the musical features several hits by Petula Clark, including “Downtown” and “Don’t Sleep in the Subway.” It also features renditions of the Spencer Davis Group’s “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me” (made famous by Fontella Bass), Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots are Made for Walking,” Elvis Presley’s “If I Can Dream” and the Monkees’ “Last Train to Clarksville.”

The production has choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, music direction and orchestrations by Joseph Church, set design by Evan Adamson, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Shannon Slaton and projection design by Brad Peterson.