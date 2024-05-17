Once Upon a Mattress, Starring Sutton Foster, to Open on Broadway This Summer

Once Upon a Mattress, the recent New York City Center Encores! production led by Sutton Foster, will move to Broadway this summer. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the show will have a limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre from July 31 through November 30 with an official opening on August 12. Following its Broadway engagement, Foster will headline the production in Los Angeles for a four-week engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre from December 10 through January 5, 2025.

Once Upon a Mattress, which debuted on Broadway in 1959 starring Carol Burnett, is a comedic twist on the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The show features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer, which has been newly updated by Emmy-winning Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Foster led the two-week Encores! production this past January as Winnifred the Woebegone before taking on the role of Mrs. Lovett opposite Aaron Tveit in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, which closed May 5. Foster is a two-time Tony Award winner for her performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes, earning nominations for her roles in Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Shrek The Musical, Violet and The Music Man.

While additional Broadway casting will be announced at a later date, the Encores! cast of Once Upon a Mattress featured Tony Award winner Harriet Harris as Queen Aggravain, Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larke, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as Jester, Cheyenne Jackson as Sir Harry, Francis Jue as Wizard and David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus the Silent.

The Broadway production will include choreography by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, costume design by Andrea Hood, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin, with music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and music direction by Annbritt duChateau. Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.