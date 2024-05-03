Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland to Star as Seymour and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors

Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland will be the next Seymour and Audrey in the hit off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. They take over for the production's current stars, Corbin Bleu and Jinkx Monsoon, beginning performances May 28.

Feldman made his Broadway debut in 2019, assuming the title role in Dear Evan Hansen at just 16 years old after winning the 2018 Jimmy Awards. He went on to have a recurring role in the DIsney Plus series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and in 2023, had a supporting role in the film A Tourist's Guide to Love and starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the film No Hard Feelings.

Hyland is best known for her long-running role as Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family. She also made her Broadway debut at 16 as Jackie Bouvier in Grey Gardens. Her film roles include Geek Charming, Struck by Lightning, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, See You in Valhalla, XOXO, Dirty Dancing and The Wedding Year.

In addition to Bleu and Jinkx, the cast of Little Shop of Horrors currently features James Carpinello as Orin Scrivello, Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, Major Attaway as the Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon.

Now in its fifth year off-Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs.