Moulin Rouge! Star Derek Klena and Wife Expecting Second Child in the Fall

On May 4, Moulin Rouge! star Derek Klena announced on Instagram that he and his wife Elycia are expecting their second child in the fall.

"New lil 'boo' joining our fam this Halloween!" he wrote, captioning a slideshow of beach photos featuring the couple with their young son Dax and the words "BIG BRO" carved in the sand. Derek and Elycia, former UCLA classmates, married in 2018 and welcomed their first son in September 2022.

Klena leads the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! as the bohemian Christian opposite Courtney Reed as Satine. He rejoined the company in February after having performed two prior stints in the role in 2022 and 2023. His Broadway credits also include Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County, Anastasia and Jagged Little Pill, for which he earned a 2020 Tony nomination.