British Musical Comedy Operation Mincemeat Is Eyeing Broadway

The musical comedy Operation Mincemeat is contemplating a Broadway transfer—as long as the show is not “too British.” The show, with book, music and lyrics by the British comedy troupe SpitLip, opened in the West End in 2023 and received six Olivier Award nominations, winning for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. The story is based on Operation Mincemeat, a World War II British deception operation.

To ostensibly assist with the Broadway transfer, the show is asking American ticket buyers to fill out a survey on its website:

"Right now, the only place you can see the show is London’s Fortune Theatre … but the rumors are rife about Broadway. Here is the truth. The Broadway industry is split. Some people, including significant investors and producers say the show is ‘too British.’ We need the American ticket-buying public to weigh in. Please help us by answering our questionnaire."

Note the American spelling of "rumors."

Survey participants will field questions about their familiarity with the show and, crucially, asked whether musicals such as Oliver! and Mary Poppins are “too British” for their liking.

Check out the website and complete the questionnaire here.