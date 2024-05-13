 Skip to main content
I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Starring Santino Fontana, to Release Off-Broadway Cast Recording

News
by Hayley Levitt • May 13, 2024
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Santino Fontana in "I Can Get It For You Wholesale"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Concord Theatrical Recordings will release a cast recording of Classic Stage Company's acclaimed off-Broadway revisal of I Can Get It For You Wholesale in early fall 2024. The production ran from October 10 through December 17, 2023 with direction by Trip Cullman. 

Last seen on Broadway in 1962, featuring Barbra Streisand in her Broadway debut as Miss Marmelstein, I Can Get It For You Wholesale is scored by Harold Rome with a book by Jerome Weidman based on Weidman's novel of the same name. The Classic Stage production included a reimagined book by his son John Weidman, with David Chase adapting and arranging the music and Jacinth Greywoode lending music direction and orchestrations. The album is produced by Chase and Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord.

The cast of I Can Get It For You Wholesale starred Tony winner Santino Fontana, performing alongside Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Victor de Paula Rocha, Adam Grupper, Darron Hayes, Greg Hildreth, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominee Julia Lester, Hayley Podschun, Sarah Steele, Joy Woods, Ephie Aardema, Jennifer Babiak, Billy Cohen and John Plumpis.

"The production at CSC exceeded our ambitions for the reimagining of this show,” said Weidman in a statement. “It was a thrilling process and a thrilling outcome—captured by an extraordinary group of performers on this cast album, brilliantly delivering Harold Rome’s remarkable, underappreciated score.”

Set in New York City's Garment District in 1937, I Can Get It For You Wholesale is a dark musical comedy that follows the rise of shipping clerk Harry Bogen (Fontana) who must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. 

