Kara Young to Lead World-Premiere Play by Douglas Lyons at MCC; Robert O'Hara Premiere Also Joins 2024-25 Season

Two world-premiere plays have joined MCC's Theater's 2024-25 season, kicking off in August with the world premiere of Table 17, written by Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball). Performances will run from August 14 through September 22 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

Table 17 follows the previously engaged Jada and Dallas who reunite for dinner to hash out the good, the bad and the ugly from their romantic past. Despite the intrusion of sassy waiters, complicated memories and their best efforts to keep things casual, the estranged couple find themselves cornered by the truth. The cast will star three-time Tony nominee Kara Young (Purlie Victorious), Biko Eisen-Martin (MCC’s soft) and Michael Rishawn (Ain’t No Mo’).

Running from October through November in the Newman Mills Theater will be the world premiere of Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Robert O'Hara (Bootycandy). Based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese, O'Hara's satire shows a group of friends who gather on the night of the eclipse to play a game where every text, email and call must be shared aloud. With the cocktails flowing among grown-ups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge.

Miscast will return in the spring for its 25th anniversary, with an additional production to be determined also slated for spring 2025.