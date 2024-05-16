The Notebook's Tony-Nominated Stars, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood, Redefine the Romantic Lead on Broadway

Whereas the 2004 film version of The Notebook noticably kept the camera lens glued to its two young stars, the story's musical adapters—book writer Bekah Brunstetter and composer Ingrid Michaelson—directed much of their material toward the eldest of the three pairs of performers they have telling their story of abiding love. Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood are the veteran stage actors tasked with giving Older Allie and Older Noah richer life on stage, and as a testament to their success, both were recognized with Tony nominations for their work.

Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood as Older Allie and Noah in The Notebook

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Plunkett, who has nearly 30 New York stage credits to her name, is back in a Broadway musical for the first time since winning a 1987 Tony Award for her performance in Me and My Girl. Though, as a character embodying the frustratingly limiting experience of dementia, the opportunities to take in the music around her far outnumber the opportunities to sing herself. "I want to sing and I can't until that thing happens inside that permits her to use her voice in that way," she told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for The Broadway Show at the Tony nominee press junket.

It’s a new kind of leading lady for a Broadway musical—watchful, quiet, restrained. "I have the privilege of being on stage for virtually all of Act One. I get to actually witness the beauty of other people's performances and I'm able to take from that to help where I am in the story line," said Plunkett, praising the creative choices of the show's co-directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams. Plunkett also doesn't mind the wardrobe. "I probably wear the most comfortable costume I have ever worn in my life. I'm basically in pajamas for Act Two." And of course, there are the people that orbit around her on stage. "How lucky am I to be part of this company—and have a scene partner like Dorian?"

For Harewood, The Notebook was a wholly unexpected turn that led to his first career Tony nomination at the age of 73. "If you told me a year ago I was going to be doing anything, other than—" he told Wontorek, tapering off inside the outrageous thought. A year ago, he says, "I was back in LA, just hanging out with my family and playing pool. Having a good life." His last job on Broadway was 46 years ago in a short-lived play called The Mighty Gents. Though his most significant Broadway credit was his debut in the 1971 musical comedy Two Gentlemen of Verona. It's where he met his wife, Nancy Denning.

The Notebook, however, will likely be ranked a close second on his list of life-changing Broadway experiences for a while. "I'm most honored and grateful to work with this unbelievable cast that you've seen and what I consider the best musical on Broadway right now," said Harewood. "It's one of the most unique presentations of human beings being involved with each other. Different sizes, different shapes, different colors, but it's all the one common thing—which is the human experience."