American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani to Play Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise National Tour

Nick Fradiani will play the title role in the national tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. The announcement was made on the May 19 season finale of American Idol, on which Fradiani performed a medley of classic Neil Diamond tunes, including “Sweet Caroline.”

The American Idol winner is currently starring as Neil Diamond – Then in the show at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, which will play its final performance on June 30. The national tour will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in September. The tour will then go on to play more than 25 cities in its first year.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond in a statement. “Having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Fradiani released his debut album Hurricane in 2016. He made his national tour debut in A Bronx Tale and his Broadway debut in A Beautiful Noise, taking over the role of Neil Diamond – Then in October 2023.

The show tells the story of the rise of Neil Diamond—the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter behind “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Red Red Wine” and “I’m a Believer"—from contract songwriter to sequin-studded superstar. Set to the songs that defined Diamond's career, it is directed by Michael Mayer, with a book by Anthony McCarten.

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical features choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Jessica Paz, orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer and music supervision and arrangements by Paladino. The show's national tour will launch this fall in Providence, Rhode Island.