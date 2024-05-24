 Skip to main content
Following the Voyage of Encores! Titanic, Episode 1: Pre-Production

Videos
by Darryn King • May 24, 2024
The Encores! Orchestra rehearsing Maury Yeston's 'Titanic' score

In 1997, the musical Titanic, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, sailed onto Broadway. Running for 804 performances, it won five Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Orchestrations. This year, Titanic will be raised from the depths of not-too-distant theatrical history to conclude the triumphant 30th season of Encores!, running from June 12 through 23 at New York City Center in a presentation directed by Anne Kauffman. 

For The Broadway Show, the unsinkable Perry Sook is leading a three-episode deep dive into the Encores! production as it comes together. He'll be chatting with host of actors and creatives on the inside of the rapid-fire process, seeing firsthand how the artists behind Encores! make their magic.  

For the first episode, he spoke to Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and producing creative director Clint Ramos about the curatorial vision of Encores! He also caught up with Kauffman and choreographer Danny Mefford to learn about the specific vision for Titanic—as well as the daunting task of creating a show in 10 days flat.

