How to Dance in Ohio Set for U.K. Premiere

The cast of "How to Dance in Ohio" (Photo: Curtis Brown)

How to Dance in Ohio, the Broadway musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva's award-winning documentary of the same name, will make its international premiere in the U.K. in 2025, at a venue to be announced. The announcement was made during a one-night-only reunion concert on May 20 at the Palladium Times Square.

Following seven autistic young adults as they prepare for their first-ever formal dance, the musical features a book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio and direction by Sammi Cannold. It opened at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on December 10, 2023, and played its final performance on February 11.

The principal cast comprised seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Luis Edwards as Remy, Amelia Fei as Caroline, Madison Kopec as Marideth, Liam Pearce as Drew, Imani Russell as Mel, Conor Tague as Tommy and Ashley Wool as Jessica. The company also included Caesar Samayoa as Dr. Emilio Amigo, Cristina Sastre as his daughter Ashley Amigo, Haven Burton as Terry and Darlesia Cearcy as Johanna, along with Carlos L. Encinias, Nick Gaswirth and Melina Kalomas.

The musical was originally developed with the late, legendary Broadway director Harold Prince, and is dedicated to his memory.

An international casting search is now underway for the autistic cast members.