 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Steven Pasquale to Star in Kennedy Center Production of Nine

News
by Darryn King • May 22, 2024
Steven Pasquale
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Steven Pasquale will star in the Kennedy Center’s upcoming production of the Maury Yeston–Arthur Kopit musical Nine. Directed by three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), the production will play the Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C. from August 2–11.

Pasquale will play the role of Guido Contini. The cast also features Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Claudia, three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!, Hamilton) as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Saraghina, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Man of La Mancha, Scarface) as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese (Hamilton, Hair) as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town) as Luisa Contini and Michelle Veintimilla (The Visit, Gotham) as Carla Albanese. The complete cast will be announced at a later date.

In the musical, based on the Oscar–winning Federico Fellini film 8 ½, director Guido Contini (Pasquale) is suffering from “director’s block” on his latest film and from a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa (Stanley). He retreats into his mind, where a parade of women—lovers past and present—bombard his senses and throw reality into question. Tommy Tune directed the original 1982 production, which subsequently won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The Kennedy Center production will also feature musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Haley Parcher and wig design by Tom Watson.

Star Files

Shereen Ahmed

Carolee Carmello

Lesli Margherita

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

Steven Pasquale

Elizabeth Stanley
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Merrily, Gatsby and More Win Big at 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Clooney and Downey and Farrow, Oh My! A Star-Powered Broadway Season Begins to Take Shape
  3. Hell's Kitchen, Water for Elephants and More Recognized at 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Back to Top