Steven Pasquale to Star in Kennedy Center Production of Nine

Steven Pasquale will star in the Kennedy Center’s upcoming production of the Maury Yeston–Arthur Kopit musical Nine. Directed by three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), the production will play the Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C. from August 2–11.

Pasquale will play the role of Guido Contini. The cast also features Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Claudia, three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!, Hamilton) as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Saraghina, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Man of La Mancha, Scarface) as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese (Hamilton, Hair) as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town) as Luisa Contini and Michelle Veintimilla (The Visit, Gotham) as Carla Albanese. The complete cast will be announced at a later date.

In the musical, based on the Oscar–winning Federico Fellini film 8 ½, director Guido Contini (Pasquale) is suffering from “director’s block” on his latest film and from a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa (Stanley). He retreats into his mind, where a parade of women—lovers past and present—bombard his senses and throw reality into question. Tommy Tune directed the original 1982 production, which subsequently won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The Kennedy Center production will also feature musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Haley Parcher and wig design by Tom Watson.