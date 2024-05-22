 Skip to main content
Tony Winner Alex Newell to Perform Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

News
by Hayley Levitt • May 22, 2024
Alex Newell
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva, a solo show written and performed by its title Tony Award-winning star, will have three performances at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre from June 27 through 29. Directed by Zhailon Levingston, the show will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date.

Alex Newell had a breakout role on Fox's hit musical series Glee as Wade "Unique" Adams, later starring as Mo on the NBC musical comedy series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. On Broadway, Newell played Asaka in the 2017 revival of Once on This Island, and in 2023, won a Tony Award for their featured performance as Lulu in Shucked. Alongside J. Harrison Ghee, who also won a Tony for their performance in Some Like It Hot at the 2023 ceremony, Newell shares the honor of being the first nonbinary-identifying Tony Award winner.

In Alex Newell and the Gospel of a Diva, Newell will share untold stories from their life and career, accompanied by a selection of their favorite tunes. The creative team includes music director Michael O. Mitchell and production stage manager Michelle Bosch. 

