Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present World Premiere of Phillip Howze’s Six Characters

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere of Six Characters by Phillip Howze, directed by Dustin Wills. Performances will begin on July 13 at the Claire Tow Theater, with an official opening set for July 29.

The play will feature CG (FX’s The Bear), Will Cobbs (Is This a Room), Seven F. B. Duncombe (The Tragedy of Antony & Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe), Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson (Roundabout’s Exception to the Rule) and Seret Scott (My Sister, My Sister; For Colored Girls).

When some trifling citizens storm a renowned cultural center where they’re not meant to be, all hell breaks loose. Wigs go flying. Wounds get opened. An archive explodes. Will the audience make it out alive? Abolition takes on fresh meaning in Six Characters, a new play on power, belonging and the institutions we build.

Howze's past works include Self Portraits (BRIC-Arts Media) and Frontieres Sans Frontieres (Bushwick Starr). The production will feature sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring and sound by Christopher Darbassie.