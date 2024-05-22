The Broadway League's 2024 League Awards Honor Thomas Schumacher and More

The Broadway League has presented its 2024 League Awards honoring excellence and achievement for Touring Broadway. The awards were bestowed during this year’s Broadway League Spring Road Conference.

This year’s League Award recipients include Thomas Schumacher, Chief Creative Officer, Disney Theatrical Group (Distinguished Lifetime Service Award); Anne McNiff-Gaeta, Director of Group Services at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County California (Outstanding Achievement in Road Group Sales); DJ Martin, founding partner at BOND Theatrical (Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press); Lisa Mitchell, Director of Education & Audience Engagement at Disney Theatrical Group (Outstanding Achievement in Education and Engagement); Anne Francis, founder of Schedule A Consulting (Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management); and live entertainment trucking company Clark Transfer Inc. (George MacPherson Road Award).

The League also bestowed the new Impact Award to Black Theatre Coalition. The new award honors a partner of the Broadway League that has made an outstanding contribution to the industry or community at large.

The Star of Touring Broadway honorees include Ora Reynolds (President & CEO of Hunt Midwest, Kansas City, MO), and The Peabody Hotel (Memphis, TN).

"Touring Broadway productions allow audiences to experience Broadway in their own cities and their incredible local theaters across the country—whether as an introduction for new theatergoers or a tradition for those who have been before," Jason Laks, the interim president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "In the 2023-2024 season, Touring Broadway recorded approximately 15.5 million attendances, and we are enormously grateful to our members and partners whose efforts are pivotal to the success of Broadway across North America, none more so than today’s amazing award recipients."

“You’re Invited: To the Theatre, To the Table, and To the Conversation” was the theme for this year’s conference, involving more than 830 attendees representing approximately 120 markets around the U.S. and internationally.