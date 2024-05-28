 Skip to main content
Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland Clock in at Little Shop of Horrors

Curtain Up
by Hayley Levitt • May 28, 2024
Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland
(Photos: John Phillips/Getty Images; Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland begin their runs as Seymour and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre on May 28. They follow in the footsteps of Corbin Bleu and Jinkx Monsoon, the most recent pair to lead the Michael Mayer-directed production. 

Feldman made his Broadway debut in 2019, assuming the title role in Dear Evan Hansen at just 16 years old after winning the 2018 Jimmy Awards. He went on to have a recurring role in the DIsney Plus series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and in 2023, had a supporting role in the film A Tourist's Guide to Love and starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the film No Hard Feelings. 

Hyland is best known for her long-running role as Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family. She also made her Broadway debut at 16 as Jackie Bouvier in Grey Gardens. Her film roles include Geek Charming, Struck by LightningScary Movie 5Vampire AcademySee You in ValhallaXOXODirty Dancing and The Wedding Year

In addition to Feldman and Hyland, the cast of Little Shop of Horrors currently features James Carpinello as Orin Scrivello, Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon.

Now in its fifth year off-Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors  features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. 

