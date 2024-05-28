Job, Starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, Will Transfer to Broadway

Following two sold-out runs off-Broadway, Job, a new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, will open on Broadway, starring original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon. Job will begin performances on July 15 at the Hayes Theater, with an official opening set for July 30. The limited engagement will conclude September 29.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist—Loyd (Friedman)— determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. Job zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

Job premiered off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023 and subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award.

Lemmon appeared in HBO’s Succession and the Academy Award-nominated film Tár and played Ana Helstrom in Hulu and Marvel’s Helstrom. She made her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman, understudying the role played by Phillipa Soo. Friedman has had TV and film roles in Succession, The Savages, Safe and The Affair. Since his Broadway debut in 1972, his Broadway credits have included Ragtime and Twelve Angry Men.

The Job creative team features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin and sound design by Cody Spencer. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg.