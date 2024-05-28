 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tony Winner Ben Platt Will Reopen Broadway's Palace Theatre Today

Curtain Up
by Darryn King • May 28, 2024
Ben Platt
(Photo: Vince Aug)

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt will reopen Broadway’s Palace Theatre on May 28. The Dear Evan Hansen and Parade star will perform a limited 18-performance concert residency in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind, available May 31.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace will showcase songs from Platt’s discography as well as a few surprises for fans. The concert residency will be the first show at the newly refurbished theater, which closed for renovations in 2018 as part of the $2.5 billion TSX Broadway development project. As part of that development, the theater was raised 30 feet to make room for commercial space.

Platt spoke about the residency in a recent interview with The Broadway Show: “The only experience that I haven’t had, in the context of Broadway, is to lose that one last little bit of safety and separation that comes from character and being in another person’s piece.”

Related Shows

Ben Platt: Live at The Palace

from $61.39

Star Files

Ben Platt

Articles Trending Now

  1. Romeo + Juliet, Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, Sets Dates, Venue and Design Team
  2. Merrily, Gatsby and More Win Big at 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Clooney and Downey and Farrow, Oh My! A Star-Powered Broadway Season Begins to Take Shape
Back to Top