Tony Winner Ben Platt Will Reopen Broadway's Palace Theatre Today

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt will reopen Broadway’s Palace Theatre on May 28. The Dear Evan Hansen and Parade star will perform a limited 18-performance concert residency in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind, available May 31.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace will showcase songs from Platt’s discography as well as a few surprises for fans. The concert residency will be the first show at the newly refurbished theater, which closed for renovations in 2018 as part of the $2.5 billion TSX Broadway development project. As part of that development, the theater was raised 30 feet to make room for commercial space.

Platt spoke about the residency in a recent interview with The Broadway Show: “The only experience that I haven’t had, in the context of Broadway, is to lose that one last little bit of safety and separation that comes from character and being in another person’s piece.”