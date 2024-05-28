 Skip to main content
Tatiana Maslany, Tavi Gevinson and More to Share Lead Role in Off-Broadway Premiere of Marin Ireland's Pre-Existing Condition

News
by Hayley Levitt • May 28, 2024
Marin Ireland
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Pre-Existing Condition, a new play written by Tony-nominated actor Marin Ireland, will premiere off-Broadway this summer in the Connelly Theater's intimate 60-seat Upstairs space. Directed by Tony nominee Maria Dizzia, performances will run from June 7 run through August 3 with an official opening on June 18.

The production will feature a rotation of actors in the leading role of "A." Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany will kick off the run in the role, with Dizzia (In the Next Room), Tavi Gevinson (American Horror Story, Assassins), Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) and Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya) leading select performances. The cast will also include Sarah Steele (The Good Fight, The Humans), Dael Orlandersmith (Yellowman) and Greg Keller (Staff Meal), with Raquel Chavez and Gregory Connors as understudies.

Set in the aftermath of a life-altering event, Pre-Existing Condition explores the challenges, shared community and everyday indignities of learning to move forward. Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, who will serve as the show's creative consultant, commented on the play: "Marin’s piece is responding to something in our culture that unfortunately still feels shameful to discuss, regardless of being part of a very public movement. The creative team is modeling community around this issue by gathering a company of actors who will share the role of A as colleagues and compatriots taking care of one another.”

The creative team additionally includes Louisa Thompson (set designer), Tony nominee Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Tony nominee Isabella Byrd (lighting designer) and Tony nominee Palmer Hefferan (sound designer). 

