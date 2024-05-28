Lempicka Delays Original Broadway Cast Recording by Two Weeks

Lempicka, the musical about Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka that prematurely ended its Broadway run on May 19, will release its original Broadway cast recording two weeks later than planned. Originally set for May 29, the new digital release date will be June 12. The delay was announced on the show's Instagram. No announcement was made concerning the physical CD release, originally set for July 5.

Three tracks from the album are currently available: "Woman Is," sung by Espinosa, "Perfection," performed by George Abud, and "Stay," sung by Amber Iman.

The show, which opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on April 14, starred Eden Espinosa in the title role and was directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. It tracked the life of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates political and personal turmoil following the Russian Revolution. The musical was written by Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics and original concept) and Matt Gould (book and music), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

In addition to Espinosa, the cast featured Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.