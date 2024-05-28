 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Lempicka Delays Original Broadway Cast Recording by Two Weeks

News
by Darryn King • May 28, 2024
Eden Espinosa in "Lempicka"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Lempickathe musical about Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka that prematurely ended its Broadway run on May 19, will release its original Broadway cast recording two weeks later than planned. Originally set for May 29, the new digital release date will be June 12. The delay was announced on the show's Instagram. No announcement was made concerning the physical CD release, originally set for July 5.

Three tracks from the album are currently available: "Woman Is," sung by Espinosa, "Perfection," performed by George Abud, and "Stay," sung by Amber Iman.

The show, which opened at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on April 14, starred Eden Espinosa in the title role and was directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. It tracked the life of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates political and personal turmoil following the Russian Revolution. The musical was written by Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics and original concept) and Matt Gould (book and music), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

In addition to Espinosa, the cast featured Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Star Files

George Abud

Eden Espinosa

Zoe Glick

Amber Iman

Natalie Joy Johnson

Beth Leavel

Andrew Samonsky
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Romeo + Juliet, Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, Sets Dates, Venue and Design Team
  2. Merrily, Gatsby and More Win Big at 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Clooney and Downey and Farrow, Oh My! A Star-Powered Broadway Season Begins to Take Shape
Back to Top