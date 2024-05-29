Michael Urie to Join Sutton Foster in Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway

Michael Urie will join Sutton Foster in the Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress this summer. Urie returns to the role of Prince Dauntless while Foster reprises her performance as Winnifred the Woebegone from the New York City Center Encores! production this past January. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the show will have a limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre from July 31 through November 30 with an official opening on August 12. Both Urie and Foster will also headline the subsequent four-week Los Angeles engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre from December 10 through January 5, 2025.

Urie is well known for his portrayal of Marc St. James on the ABC series Ugly Betty. He also had the recurring role of gossipy book agent Redmond on the TVLand series Younger, which Foster led for seven seasons. Urie's Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Torch Song, Grand Horizons, Chicken & Biscuits and this past season's revival of Spamalot.

Once Upon a Mattress, which debuted on Broadway in 1959 starring Carol Burnett, is a comedic twist on the fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The show features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer, which has been newly updated by Emmy-winning Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

While further Broadway casting is to be announced, the Encores! cast of Once Upon a Mattress also featured Tony Award winner Harriet Harris as Queen Aggravain, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larke, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as Jester, Cheyenne Jackson as Sir Harry, Francis Jue as Wizard and David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus the Silent.

The Broadway production will include choreography by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, costume design by Andrea Hood, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin, with music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and music direction by Annbritt duChateau. Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.