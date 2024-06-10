Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Casts Its National Tour

The national tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, launching this September in Chicago, has found its cast. Previews begin September 10 at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre ahead of a September 26 opening. The final performance of the 21-week engagement will be February 1, 2025 followed by engagements at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles and the National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The cast will star John Skelley as Harry Potter with Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Ebony Blake as Hermione Granger, Naiya Vanessa McCalla as Rose Granger-Weasley, Ben Thys as Draco Malfoy, Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy and Julia Nightingale as Delphi Diggory.

Rounding out the ensemble are Kaleb Alexander, Julianna Austin, Markcus Blair, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Reese Sebastian Diaz, David Fine, Simon Gagnon, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Lauryn Hayes, Nathan Hosner, Torsten Johnson, Katherine Leask, Markelle Leigh, Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, Evan Maltby, Zach Norton, Travis Patton, Maren Searle, Ayla Stackhouse, Jennifer Thiessen, Timmy Thompson, René Thornton Jr., Kristin Yancy and Larry Yando.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the winner of six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Play. Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the play is written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The story picks up 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione save the wizarding world as a new generation arrives at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever.