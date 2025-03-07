Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 5: A Recharge and a Trip to Jimmy Fallon

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Ending, pairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.

On episode five, it's the culmination of an intense, company-wide game of The Traitors, followed by a cast field trip to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Plus, regular vlog-crasher Andrew Barth Feldman plugs his off-Broadway show, We Had a World at Manhattan Theatre Club, while showing off the vocal luxuries of being in a play.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.