Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard Are Forever Fabulous in Death Becomes Her Performance

Original Death Becomes Her cast members Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville) and Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp) will always be young and beautiful. We here at Broadway.com just wanted to prove that by capturing their performance of “That Was Then, This is Now” in our studio. Sieber and Simard are accompanied by music director Ben Cohn on keyboard.

Currently running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Death Becomes Her is an adaptation of the 1992 dark comedy film starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis.

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