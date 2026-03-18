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Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard Are Forever Fabulous in Death Becomes Her Performance

See the Broadway favorites deliver "That Was Then, This Is Now" from the hit musical adaptation of the 1992 film, now playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Club Broadway.com
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 18, 2026
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard, original Death Becomes Her Broadway cast members, perform “That Was Then, This Is Now” in an exclusive Broadway.com studio session
  • Death Becomes Her is currently running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway
  • The musical is adapted from the 1992 dark comedy film starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis

Original Death Becomes Her cast members Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville) and Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp) will always be young and beautiful. We here at Broadway.com just wanted to prove that by capturing their performance of “That Was Then, This is Now” in our studio. Sieber and Simard are accompanied by music director Ben Cohn on keyboard.

Currently running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Death Becomes Her is an adaptation of the 1992 dark comedy film starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis.

 

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Christopher Sieber

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