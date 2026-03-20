Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 2: I See Me on a Marquee!

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

After an outstanding premiere episode, Kurtz raises the bar with continued rehearsal footage and guest appearances. Get an inside look at Kurtz’s warm-up routine (featuring her Broadway.com water bottle), a delicious Pi Day celebration and a dream-come-true moment as Kurtz sees herself on the marquee outside the Nederlander Theatre. Plus, get an exclusive look at the choreography for “With All of Your Heart.”

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!