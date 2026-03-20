 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 2: I See Me on a Marquee!

The Broadway star shares exclusive rehearsal access, Pi Day celebrations and her Nederlander Theatre marquee moment

Farmer's Daughter Diaries
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 20, 2026
McKenzie Kurtz on the way to "Schmigadoon!" rehearsals

What to Know

  • McKenzie Kurtz stars as Betsy in Schmigadoon! at the Nederlander Theatre, with performances beginning April 4 on Broadway
  • Kurtz documents her Broadway journey in Farmer’s Daughter Diaries, a weekly six-episode vlog featuring rehearsals, backstage moments and exclusive choreography previews
  • Fans can watch new episodes every Friday and catch additional highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaries.

After an outstanding premiere episode, Kurtz raises the bar with continued rehearsal footage and guest appearances. Get an inside look at Kurtz’s warm-up routine (featuring her Broadway.com water bottle), a delicious Pi Day celebration and a dream-come-true moment as Kurtz sees herself on the marquee outside the Nederlander Theatre. Plus, get an exclusive look at the choreography for “With All of Your Heart.”

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!

Related Shows

Schmigadoon!

from $64.01

Star Files

McKenzie Kurtz

Articles Trending Now

  1. Why Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway Is a Must-See (Especially for Daniel Radcliffe Fans)
  2. Spring on Broadway: Hamilton’s Edred Utomi, Titanique & More on The Broadway Show
  3. Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard Are Forever Fabulous in Death Becomes Her Performance
Back to Top