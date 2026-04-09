Rosamund Pike to Make Broadway Debut in Inter Alia This Fall

Rosamund Pike is heading to Broadway in Suzie Miller’s Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin. Following a sold-out run in the West End, the play will begin performances on November 10 and open on December 1 at the Music Box Theatre.

Inter Alia, Latin for “among other things,” follows Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. Examining the balance of motherhood, modern masculinity, career and family, the legal drama will play on Broadway for a limited engagement.

“What surprises me night after night performing this play is how audience members tell me they recognize themselves on stage,” Pike said in a statement. She is currently nominated for Best Actress at the 2026 Olivier Awards, where Inter Alia is also nominated for Best Play. “I am thrilled and humbled to make my Broadway debut with this role, in a theater that is beyond my wildest dreams,” Pike says.

Known for her performance as Amy Dunne in Gone Girl, Pike's screen credits include Die Another Day, Pride and Prejudice, I Care a Lot and Saltburn. Her stage credits include Hedda Gabler, Madame De Sade, Gas Light, Summer and Smoke and Hitchcock Blonde.

“I am so excited to be returning to Broadway alongside my Prima Facie director, the brilliant Justin Martin, with my new play,” playwright Miller said in a statement. “We are all thrilled to have this opportunity to engage in a contemporary conversation with NYC audiences.”

The production features scenic and costume design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Willie Williams for Treatment Studios, compositions by Erin LeCount and James Jacob PKA Jakwob, movement and intimacy direction by Lucy Hind and music supervision by Nick Pinchbeck. Further casting will be announced at a later date.