It's Nomination Time! Choose Your Favorites for the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

It's tiii-iime! Make your opinions count with the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of Broadway fans—like you.

It's your turn to spotlight your favorite performers and shows. Awards are presented in traditional categories as well as several unique to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including Favorite Diva Performance, Favorite New Song, Favorite Breakthrough Performance, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Onstage Pair. There's also an award presented for national tours, so fans across the country can have their say.

Nominations will be accepted from now until voting closes on Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Broadway.com will unveil the shortlist of nominees on May 4 and the final round of voting for the awards kicks off then, so be sure to come back here to vote. Voting for the winners will close on Friday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be revealed on May 12.

Make your voice heard and select your nominees here!