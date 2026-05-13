Watch Wicked's Keri René Fuller Cast Her Spell With a Performance of 'No Good Deed'

Keri René Fuller, who plays Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, stopped by the Broadway.com studio to deliver her character’s anguished aria, “No Good Deed.” Fuller is accompanied by Chris Haberl on keyboard.

The number comes in Act Two, when Elphaba’s world comes crashing down. The broomstick-wielding beltress may be at her lowest, but Fuller is taking us HIGHER with her gravity defying vocals! If you're as captivated as we are, you can head to the Gershwin Theatre, where the newly-minted green queen casts a spell on audiences eight times a week.

Let all Oz be agreed, this performance is one for the books. Watch the video below to see for yourself.



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