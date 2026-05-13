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Watch Wicked's Keri René Fuller Cast Her Spell With a Performance of 'No Good Deed'

Broadway's latest Elphaba performs the dramatic showstopper in the Broadway.com studio

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • May 13, 2026
Keri René Fuller
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Keri René Fuller, who plays Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, performs “No Good Deed” in the Broadway.com studio
  • The act two number captures Elphaba at a breaking point, giving Fuller a showcase for the character’s dramatic and vocal intensity
  • Nearing 23 years at the Gershwin Theatre, Wicked currently stars Emma Flynn as Glinda and Carl Man as Fiyero alongside Fuller

Keri René Fuller, who plays Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, stopped by the Broadway.com studio to deliver her character’s anguished aria, “No Good Deed.” Fuller is accompanied by Chris Haberl on keyboard.

The number comes in Act Two, when Elphaba’s world comes crashing down. The broomstick-wielding beltress may be at her lowest, but Fuller is taking us HIGHER with her gravity defying vocals! If you're as captivated as we are, you can head to the Gershwin Theatre, where the newly-minted green queen casts a spell on audiences eight times a week.

Let all Oz be agreed, this performance is one for the books. Watch the video below to see for yourself.


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