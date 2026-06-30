Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Joins Broadway's Proof Tonight

Tony winner Adrienne Warren begins performances in the Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Proof on June 30. Warren plays Claire through July 19 at the Booth Theatre.

Warren was most recently seen on stage in the New York City Center Encores! staging of Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party. Last year, she appeared as Cathy in the revival of The Last Five Years alongside Nick Jonas. She will appear in the upcoming indie film Shadow Dance. In 2021, she won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for portraying Tina in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Her other Broadway credits include Bring It On: The Musical and Shuffle Along.

The cast of Proof features Ayo Edebiri as Catherine, Don Cheadle as Robert and Jin Ha as Hal. Warren replaces two-time Tony winner Kara Young, who will star in The Whoopi Monologues opposite Kerry Washington.

In Proof, Catherine, the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert, is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

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