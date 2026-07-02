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Joey Fatone Returns to Broadway’s & Juliet Tonight

The *NSYNC singer begins his summer run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, with Paulo Szot also set to return later this month

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Jul 2, 2026
Joey Fatone as Lance in "& Juliet"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Joey Fatone returns to Broadway’s & Juliet as Lance beginning July 2 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
  • Fatone will alternate in the role of Lance this summer with Tony winner Paulo Szot, who originated the role on Broadway
  • & Juliet's cast also features Chrissy Metz, Gianna Harris, Alison Luff, Drew Gehling, Michael Iván Carrier, Liam Pearce and Nathan Levy

It's gonna be Joey! *NSYNC founding member Joey Fatone returns to the role of Lance in Broadway’s & Juliet on July 2, succeeding James Monroe Iglehart. Tony winner Paulo Szot, who starred as Lance in the original Broadway company, will also return to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre beginning July 21. Fatone and Szot will share the role throughout the summer. 

Fatone will play performances from July 2-12, August 4-15 and September 1-13, with Szot taking on the role from July 21-26 (matinee), July 28-August 2 and August 18-30. Lance will be played by Nicholas Edwards from June 9-17 and by Reese Britts from June 18-July 1. For all other performances, the role will be played by understudies unless otherwise noted.

Fatone and Szot join a cast that includes Chrissy Metz as Angélique, Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with producer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

Get tickets to & Juliet!

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