5 Secrets About Chicago on Broadway With Kristen Faith Oei

Chicago has been pop, six, squishing on Broadway for almost 30 years. The iconic revival of the Kander and Ebb musical might be the longest-running show currently on the Great Bright Way, but cast member Kristen Faith Oei is keeping things fresh with five secrets about the Windy City work. Follow Oei as she provides top-tier trivia and peeks behind the curtain, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for secret messages from former stars Ariana Madix and Whitney Leavitt.

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