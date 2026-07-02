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5 Secrets About Chicago on Broadway With Kristen Faith Oei

Discover backstage secrets from Chicago on Broadway—including hidden messages left by former stars Ariana Madix and Whitney Leavitt

Five Secrets
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 2, 2026
Kristen Faith Oei

What to Know

  • Kristen Faith Oei reveals five behind-the-scenes secrets from Chicago on Broadway
  • Celebrate 30 years of the iconic Broadway revival with insider trivia and backstage moments
  • Spot hidden messages from former stars Ariana Madix and Whitney Leavitt

Chicago has been pop, six, squishing on Broadway for almost 30 years. The iconic revival of the Kander and Ebb musical might be the longest-running show currently on the Great Bright Way, but cast member Kristen Faith Oei is keeping things fresh with five secrets about the Windy City work. Follow Oei as she provides top-tier trivia and peeks behind the curtain, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for secret messages from former stars Ariana Madix and Whitney Leavitt.

Watch below!

 

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