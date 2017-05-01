Odds & Ends: Anastasia's Ramin Karimloo Books New Concert Gig, Stephanie Styles Offers Roman Holiday Sneak Peek & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.
Ramin Karimloo Books New Concert Gig
Broadway super talent Ramin Karimloo will play a two-night concert appearance at New York City's BB Kings Blues Club on July 23 at 24 at 8pm. The Les Miz Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger who is currently back on Broadway in Anastasia makes his return to the music venue where he's played a string of signature concerts since 2012. Ramin Karimloo Live promises fans a unique blend of rock, bluegrass and country, featuring music from Karimloo’s debut album Human Heart.
Josh Gad to Play Truman Capote in New Film
Josh Gad will be taking on a figure much larger than Beauty and the Beast’s Lefou in an upcoming film project. The Book of Mormon Tony nominee will play Truman Capote in Party of the Century, set to debut at the Cannes film festival, according to Deadline. Co-starring off-Broadway vet Chloe Grace Moretz, the film from Oscar-nominated American Splendor writers Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman is being billed as a romance based on Capote’s infamous 1966 party The Black and White Ball.
Tony-Nominated Play Oslo Is Published
Now’s your chance to perform Broadway's epic new play in your living room! J.T. Rogers’ acclaimed Oslo, which has already scooped up top wins from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards, has been published by Theatre Communications Group. The play, which opened on April 13, will debut in London this fall and is currently being adapted for the screen. The text can now be purchased online and in stores, so study up and get reading before the seven-time Tony-nommed play faces more acclaim come June 11.
Paramour Veteran Bret Shuford Releases EP
Talented tenor Bret Shuford, who recently appeared on Broadway in Cirque du Soleil's Paramour (and won us over with a pitch-perfect La La Land tribute), has recorded a new EP, set for release today online. The album, titled I Am No Prince, presents unique Disney arrangements combined with Weird Al Yankovic, Sherman Brothers and Jason Robert Brown. Shuford's expert mashup of the classic number "Spooky" with the "Ghostbusters" theme song is a must-listen jewel amid the EP's perfectly matched arrangement.
Stephanie Styles Offers a Sneak Peek of Roman Holiday
The Broadway-bound musical Roman Holiday is getting ready to kick off performances at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco on May 23. The stage musical based on the iconic 1953 film will offer up a bouquet of Cole Porter classics. One of the show's stars, Stephanie Styles (a delightful Newsies tour veteran), sang Porter’s "Use Your Imagination" for a recent preview audience. Watch the velvet-voiced Styles and keep your fingers crossed that the show heads to New York sooner rather than later.
