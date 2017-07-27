Odds & Ends: Falsettos to Appear on BroadwayHD, Waitress Stars 'Bake for It' in Delicious #Ham4All Video & More

Falsettos & More Will Appear on Broadway HD

The acclaimed (but way too short-lived) Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's musical Falsettos is headed to your TV screen! The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning production, which recently appeared in movie theaters nationwide, will be available on BroadwayHD beginning on August 14. Also newly announced to land on BroadwayHD is Roundabout Theatre Company's 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner featuring Tony winners Nathan Lane and Harriet Harris with Designing Women favorite Jean Smart. It will be available to view starting on August 21. The recent L.A. revival of Long Day's Journey Into Night starring Jane Kaczmarek and Alfred Molina has also been announced for BroadwayHD and is available to watch now!



What Are the Terms of Michael Moore's Surrender?

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut on July 28 in the new solo show The Terms of My Surrender. The Oscar winner stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 26 to chat about his upcoming Great White Way debut and the current state of the nation. "I refuse to live in a country where Donald Trump is president," said Moore. "And I'm not leaving." Check out Moore in the video below and make your way to the Belasco Theatre to catch what is sure to be a stirring night of theater.







Uzo Aduba & More Begin Performances in The Secret Life of Bees Musical

The highly anticipated musical adaptation of The Secret Life of Bees kicks off workshop performances tonight at Vassar & New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater! The previously announced cast includes Orange Is the New Black Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as Rosaleen alongside Sophia Anne Caruso as Lily, Eisa Davis as June, Kecia Lewis as August, Ben Davis as T. Ray, Odiseas Georgiadis as Zach and Allison Blackwell as May. Featuring a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, music by Tony winner Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead, the workshop will run through July 30. Is Broadway next?



American Theatre Wing to Celebrate Hamilton, Show Boat & More at Centennial Gala

The American Theatre Wing will toast 100 years of supporting strong and fearless voices in American theater at its annual gala, set for September 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street. The Wing shared the news today that the event will celebrate iconic moments in American musical theater from over the past 100 years. Attendees can expect a look back at groundbreaking shows such as Show Boat and Hamilton. Performers and presenters will be announced soon for what is sure to be an epic night!



Waitress Stars "Bake for It" in Delicious #Ham4All Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All challenge continues! The stars of Groundhog Day recently challenged the cast of Waitress to help support the Immigrants We Get the Job Done coalition. Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe and the stars of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's hit musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre recorded their take on a favorite Hamilton tune, appropriately titled "Bake for It." Give this talented team a watch below and then look back at more pitch-perfect #Ham4All vids here.



