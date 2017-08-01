Queen Lesli Margherita, Prince of Broadway & More Royal Save the Date Picks for August

Hear ye, hear ye! From the concert halls to the Great White Way and beyond, there are numerous chances to catch Broadway royalty in action during the month of August. The Broadway.com staff has decreed which events you kings and queens should check out. Take a look, and we will see you there!
August 8 - As You Like It Begins at Bay Street
August is the month to squeeze in that road trip you’ve been putting off all summer. Tony-winning director John Doyle is at the helm of this incarnation of Shakespeare’s As You Like It. With a Jazz Era-inspired score by Stephen Schwartz, a role for Ellen Burstyn and a New York run coming soon, you’ll want to say you saw this one first.
News Editor Andy Lefkowitz
“Doyle's actors-as-musicians concept has brought theatrical storytelling to new heights. Gear up to see an expert troupe, including The Color Purple standout Kyle Scatliffe, offer up an exciting take on Shakespeare.”
August 18 - Andy Karl & Orfeh’s Legally Bound Hits Earbuds
This Tony-nommed power couple has fallen in love off stage (in Saturday Night Fever) and on (in Legally Blonde) and now, they’re releasing their first album together. From Prince’s “Kiss” to One Direction’s “History,” Groundhog Day star Andy Karl and Orfeh’s Legally Bound—Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below is going give you major couple goals.
Site Producer Joanne Villani
“I loved Andy and Orfeh's show when I saw it live and can't wait to revisit it! Their voices are amazing, both on their own and together, and they chose a fantastic mix of songs, ranging from R&B to Broadway.”
August 20 - The Great Comet Standout Grace McLean at Rockwood
Great Comet belter Grace McLean is playing Rockwood Music Hall on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Though the venue is tinier than Broadway’s opulent Imperial Theatre, the better to bask in her powerhouse vocals. Fans can expect to hear the jazzy pop sound of her band, Grace McLean & Them Apples, and hopefully, a show tune or 12!
Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan
“McLean’s got a stage presence just as fiery as her red hair. I’ve enjoyed watching her work it in Comet (multiple times!). I am so stoked to see what she brings vocally in this super intimate space.”
August 24 - Prince of Broadway Opens
Prince of Broadway celebrates theater legend Harold Prince’s 60-year career. West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita—they all make appearances in this musical revue, which also includes original songs by Jason Robert Brown. The cast is chock-full of Broadway royals, like Chuck Cooper, Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck and more. Performances begin at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on August 3.
Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip
“Prince of Broadway will be like seeing all of Harold Prince's best work in one night—and Jason Robert Brown is on board. If you love musical theater history, you do not want to miss this show!”
August 24-26 - Lesli Margherita at 54 Below
Fresh off of her run as Miss Adelaide in the Bucks County Playhouse production of Guys and Dolls, former Broadway.com vlogger and full-time queen Lesli Margherita will welcome fans into her court for gut-busting stories, belting and bellowing “YASSS!” We’re confident we’ll be dreamcasting her in many roles before the evening is over.
Contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber
“All hail the Queen! Lesli Margherita returns with a new take on her cabaret show, Rule Your Kingdom. Expect the Olivier winner to regale you with hilarious stories, sing a few classics and wear an excellent wig.”
August 25 - Mike Wartella at 54 Below
Teavee Time live? What a treat! Charlie and the Chocolate Factory standout and Broadway. com vlogger Mike Wartella is going to serve up a sonic feast worthy of his character Mike Teavee putting his phone away for once. Rock ‘n’ roll, Broadway standards and even some original material will all be a part of Wartella’s Feinstein’s/54 Below debut.
National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert
“I’ve been delighted by Wartella’s vlog and his performances in Charlie in the Chocolate Factory and Wicked, so hearing the Broadway fave rock out in his own show—with cocktail in hand!—is something I won’t miss.”
Other events to mark on your calendar this month:
August 2 - A Parallelogram opens
August 3 - Curvy Widow opens
August 5 - Newsies in theaters
August 6 - The Cast of Bandstand sings from The Big Band Era at 54 Below
August 7 - Kinky Boots sings Cyndi Lauper at 54 Below
August 9 - Newsies in theaters
August 10 - The Terms of My Surrender opens
August 15 - Christopher Fitzgerald returns to Waitress
August 17-19 - Cristin Milioti at Joe’s Pub
August 28 - The Lightning Thief cast reunites in concert at Green Room 42
