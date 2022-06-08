Come From Away Will Close on Broadway

Rachel Tucker and the cast of Broadway's "Come from Away" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Tony-nominated hit Come From Away will play its final Broadway performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre on October 2, 2022. The original musical began previews on February 18, 2017 and officially opened on March 12. As reported, it reopened on September 21. By closing, Come From Away will have played 25 previews and 1,670 regular performances.

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleep-over when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

Christopher Ashley took home a 2017 Tony Award for his direction of Come From Away. The production features Tony-nominated choreography by Kelly Devine and musical direction by Ian Eisendrath.

The current cast includes Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, De’Lon Grant, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Pearl Sun and James Seol.

Apple TV+ released a filmed stage adaptation of the musical in September.