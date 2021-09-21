 Skip to main content
Go Back to the Rock with Stars of Broadway's Come From Away

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 21, 2021
The Broadway cast of "Come From Away"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

It's time to go back to the rock as Come From Away prepares to resume Broadway performances on September 21. As previously announced, the ensemble cast features original cast members Joel HatchCaesar Samayoa, Q. SmithAstrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley with Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker returning along with De’Lon GrantEmily WaltonJim WaltonPaul Whitty, Pearl Sun, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. James Seol is new to the company and takes on the roles of Kevin T., Garth & Others. In honor of the musical returning to the stage, check out these fresh photos!

Rachel Tucker as Captain Beverly Bass in Come From Away
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
James Seol, Caesar Samayoa and Paul Whitty in Come From Away
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
