Go Back to the Rock with Stars of Broadway's Come From Away

It's time to go back to the rock as Come From Away prepares to resume Broadway performances on September 21. As previously announced, the ensemble cast features original cast members Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley with Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker returning along with De’Lon Grant, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Pearl Sun, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. James Seol is new to the company and takes on the roles of Kevin T., Garth & Others. In honor of the musical returning to the stage, check out these fresh photos!