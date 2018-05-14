Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Play That Goes Wrong to Close on Broadway & Launch National Tour
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 14, 2018
Clifton Duncan, Alex Mandell, Ashley Bryant, Katie Sexton, Ned Noyes, Jonathan Fielding, Akron Watson & Amelia McClain in "The Play That Goes Wrong"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The celebrated Broadway farce The Play That Goes Wrongwhich has the distinction of being the longest-running play currently on the Great White Way, will end its run at the Lyceum Theatre on August 26, 2018. The comedy began previews on March 9, 2017 and opened on April 2, 2017. By closing, The Play That Goes Wrong will have played 27 previews and 585 regular performances. The production will make mischief across the country with the launch of a national tour opening in Pittsburgh this September. Additional tour cities, dates and casting will be announced at a later date.

Created by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields with direction by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces audiences to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, it doesn’t go so well, and the accident-prone thespians fight against all odds to make it through the performance to final bows.

The current cast features Akron Watson as Trevor, Mark Evans as Chris, Ashley Bryant as Annie, Preston Truman Boyd as Robert, Alex Mandell as Max, Harrison Unger as Dennis, Jonathan Fielding as Jonathan and Amelia McClain as Sandra, along with Ned Noyes, Ashley Reyes, Katie Sexton and Quinn Van Antwerp. The Play That Goes Wrong took home the 2017 Tony Award for Nigel Hook's scenic design.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Look back at Matt Rodin's opening-night Red Carpet Challenge with the original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong below.

The Play That Goes Wrong

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals
  2. Watch This Incredible Performance from the Cher Musical...Not That One
  3. John Bolton & More to Join Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & Michael Urie in Kennedy Center's How to Succeed...
  4. Erich Bergen to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter
  5. The Play That Goes Wrong to Close on Broadway & Launch National Tour

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers