Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock Will Close on Broadway

School of Rock, the hit musical based on the film of the same name, will play its final Broadway performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019. The show began previews on November 9, 2015 and opened on December 5, 2015. By closing, School of Rock will have played 31 previews and 1,307 regular performances.



With a book by Julian Fellowes, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater, School of Rock tells the story of wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students’ musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands. Laurence Connor directs the production featuring choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.



School of Rock's current adult cast includes Justin Collette as Dewey Finn, Conner John Gillooly as the Dewey alternate, Analisa Leaming as Principal Rosalie Mullins, Jonathan Gould as Ned and Lori Eve Marinacci as Patty, with a kids cast including John Allyn, Gabrielle Greene, Jim Kaplan, Ellie Kim, Colin Lauri, Cory Logan, Iggy Rosado and Zachary Zwelling.



As previously announced, joining the cast on July 30 will be Katherine McLaughlin as Principal Rosalie Mullins and new kid stars Layla Capers, Darrow Golub, Matthew Jost, Jordan Cole, Hudson Loverro and Nirvaan Pal. Duke Cutler and Theodora Silverman are also joining the company as swings.



School of Rock features scenic design and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Mick Potter.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



Look back at the original Broadway cast of School of Rock in the production footage below.



