School of Rock to Welcome Katherine McLaughlin & a New Class of Young Rockers

Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical School of Rock has announced the addition of nine new cast members beginning on July 30. Katherine McLaughlin will make her Broadway debut as Principal Rosalie Mullins, replacing Analisa Leaming, who will play her final performance on July 29. The musical will also welcome a group of new young stars.



New classmates will include Layla Capers as Tomika, Darrow Golub as James, Matthew Jost as Zack, Jordan Cole as Lawrence, Hudson Loverro as Billy and Nirvaan Pal as Mason. Duke Cutler and Theodora Silverman are also joining the cast as swings. They will replace John Allyn, Gabrielle Greene, Jim Kaplan, Ellie Kim, Colin Lauri, Cory Logan, Iggy Rosado and Zachary Zwelling.



School of Rock's current adult cast includes Justin Collette as Dewey Finn, Conner John Gillooly as the Dewey alternate, Jonathan Gould as Ned and Lori Eve Marinacci as Patty.



School of Rock is based on the 2003 film of the same name, featuring music from the movie as well as an original score by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, direction by Laurence Connor and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter. The show opened on December 6, 2015.