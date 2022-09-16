The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's Longest-Running Show, Sets Closing Date

The Phantom of the Opera, has set a final performance date of February 18, 2023 one month after the production celebrates its 35th anniversary. The longest-running show in Broadway history (a feat it achieved in January 2006 when it surpassed the then-record run of Cats), the musical is the winner of seven 1988 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It began previews on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26 under the direction of Harold Prince with choreography by Gillian Lynne and music direction by David Caddick.

With a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart, The Phantom of the Opera is based on the novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux. It follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a young soprano. As Christine’s star rises, and a suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company with his murderous ways. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man.

The original Broadway cast starred Michael Crawford as the Phantom, Sarah Brightman as Christine Daaé, Patti Cohenour as the Christine Daaé alternate, Judy Kaye as Carlotta Guidicelli, Leila Martin as Madame Giry, Steve Barton as Raoul, Cris Groenendaal as Monsieur André, Elisa Heinsohn as Meg Giry, David Romano as Ubaldo Piangi and Nicholas Wyman as Monsieur Firmin.

The cast of Phantom is led by Ben Crawford as Phantom, Emilie Kouatchou as Christine, John Riddle as Raoul, Nehal Joshi as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi and Sara Esty as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Julia Udine plays Christine.

Phantom features scenic design by Maria Björnson, costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Andrew Bridge, sound design by Martin Levan and orchestrations by Webber and David Cullen.

The Phantom of the Opera was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1988 and took home seven: Best Direction, Lighting Design, Costume Design, Scenic Design, Featured Actress (Kaye), Leading Actor (Crawford) and Best Musical.